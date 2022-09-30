Centre likely to allot land for Mahul pumping station: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Friday that the Salt Commissioner of the Union Commerce Ministry is likely to allot a land parcel to the civic body for the construction of the pumping station in Mahul.

In a bid to abate flooding in low-lying areas of the eastern suburbs and south-central Mumbai, the BMC had proposed construction of a pumping station at Mahul. The tenders for this project were floated in 2019 and the BMC, through the state government, had requested the Centre for initiating transfer of this land.

But with no response from the salt department, then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2020 requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference, to expedite the transfer of land.

Last year, the BMC came up with a new proposal to set up the pumping station on a private land parcel under the state governrment’s land swapping scheme. But this attempt also hit a road block since according to the maps published by the National Coastal Zonal Management Authority (NCZMA), the private land falls under the coastal zonal regulation zone and no construction can take place in it.

Now, following the change in state government, the BMC had approached the salt department again for the allotment of the land parcel.

“We had approached the salt department of the union ministry yet again and were able to make them understand the importance of this pumping station. The Salt Commissioner has verbally confirmed to us that the land parcel will be allotted soon, after which the work order will be issued to the contractor,” P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) told The Indian Express.

He said the project will cost at least Rs 420 crore and will take the BMC three years to complete.

Since the project has been delayed by three years, the cost escalation will be around 5 per cent and construction in salt pan lands will be marginally difficult, he added.

“Besides waiting for the final allotment letter from the salt department, we have also written to the NCZMA for excluding the private land from the coastal sensitive zone. We are keeping both options ready but preference will be given to the salt pan only,” Velrasu added.

Officials from the Storm Water Department (SWD) said after the pumping station comes up, areas like Chembur, Chunnabhatti and King’s Circle will be relieved from waterlogging during monsoon and this will also solve the problem of trains on the harbour line getting stuck during rain.