‘Centre is like East India Company’: Saamana on coal shortage in country

Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, has come down heavily on the Union government for the coal shortage in the country. Dubbing the Union government “East India Company”, an editorial said it can go to any level for the benefit of a select few industrialists.

The sharp attack comes ahead of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s address to Shiv Sainiks in the party’s annual Dussehra rally Friday evening. He is also expected to sound the poll bugle for the upcoming BMC polls.

The editorial said Maharashtra is witnessing a crisis of widespread load shedding. “Due to the clumsy and corrupt handling of the coal sector by the Union government, there are fears that five states, including Maharashtra, will plunge into darkness. Why is there a sudden coal shortage? Did the Union government create an artificial coal shortage for the benefit of certain industrialists? These questions are being asked. Because the people have lost faith in the Union government. This vyapari (trader) government like the East India Company can go to any level for the benefit of industrialists,” the editorial claimed.

The editorial further said that the BJP government at the Centre says it is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “But is there really freedom of speech in the country today? Those who ask questions to the government, take a stern stand against the government are intimidated by CBI, ED, NCB and Income Tax raids. The flag of Ravani state is hoisted by filing false cases. Do you call it freedom?” asked the editorial.

The editorial further said that the farmers do not have freedom to fight for their rights, the Opposition does not have the freedom to demand arrest of the minister’s son whose car ploughed into a group of protesters, killing four of them in Lakhimpur Kheri and there is no freedom to speak in the universities. “The whole country is like a prisoner. What kind of freedom is left? So, don’t pretend to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” it added.

It further said that there is need for unity as shown by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra to “tear the veil of hypocrisy”.

The editorial also said that from Delhi, a lot of efforts are being put in to ensure that the Thackeray government, which is in power for two years, does not function properly. “The political opponents have not missed a single opportunity to attack the government by using all means of lies,” it added.