Centre hammering weak Opposition through probe agencies: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday taunted Union home minister Amit Shah on his statement that he wants a strong opposition, calling it a joke and saying that the Centre is hammering the “weak opposition through central investigative agencies to further weaken them”.

Raut, in his weekly column in Rokhthok, said that Shah on April 6 made a statement in Rajya Sabha stating that the Centre wants a capable and strong opposition but “it is not in their hands” and that the people should decide on it.

“The opposition is scattered today. The ruling party at the Centre is hammering the opposition through central investigative agencies to weaken them. Despite this, the opposition is not ready to surrender to the ruling party at the Centre,” wrote Raut.

“The weak opposition is being hammered by the central investigative agencies every day and our Home Minister Shah says, “They want to see a strong Opposition! This joke is interesting,” added Raut.

On Tuesday, ED provisionally attached assets worth Rs 11.15 crore of three people, including Raut’s wife Varsha. The Sena MP further claimed that a top officer of a central investigative agency told him that they were working on “selected targets”.

“ED has taken action against me personally but it has no basis for it. But the actions are taken against “selected targets” in Maharashtra and Bengal. In such cases, (PM) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah do not seem to be directly involved. But, a prominent BJP leader in Maharashtra and one or two senior officials of the central investigation agencies are playing a game in Maharashtra. It includes how and when to take action against political opponents and carry out the campaign to defame them before the action,” said Raut.

He further said that Modi’s reputation as the Prime Minister is being tarnished by one or two people associated with the BJP, who “indicate and threaten the action in advance on social media”.