With Centre dropping farm laws, Maharashtra govt may put three amendment Bills in cold storage

In view of the Centre’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, the Maharashtra government may also put in cold storage the three amendment Bills it had introduced in the monsoon session to counter the central laws.

Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil said the state had introduced the three amendment Bills against the Centre’s three farm laws. “The Centre’s laws were encroaching on the state’s rights. So the amendment Bills were introduced in the monsoon session. Following the demand by farmers’ organization, we had invited their suggestions on the three Bills. Now, the Centre has taken the decision to repeal these laws. So, there is no question of going ahead with it (Bills),” said Patil.

Sources in the government said they had the option of not pursuing the three Bills further or the state cabinet could take a decision to withdraw the Bills. It is likely that the Bills will be withdrawn in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, said sources. Any bill introduced in the Assembly is valid until the end of the Assembly term and lapses thereafter.

The three amendment Bills introduced in July in the Assembly were related to agriculture, cooperation, food and civil supplies, to counter the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

The Bills had provisions for a higher MSP rate for produce in farming agreement with traders, timely payment of dues, three-year jail term and Rs 5 lakh fine or both for harassment of farmers. It also had provisions to give power to the state government to regulate and prohibit production, supply, distribution and impose stock limits on essential commodities.

After introducing the Bills, the government had invited suggestions from the farmers’ organizations and other stakeholders on the three Bills and given them a two-month deadline.

Farmers’ unions have demanded the withdrawal of the three Bills in the state. “The state introduced the three amendment Bills with some changes. We had expressed our opposition to it. Now, since the Centre has taken a decision to withdraw the Bills, the state should also withdraw the three proposed Bills,” said Ajit Nawale, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha.