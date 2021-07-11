Centre cannot interfere in state cooperative sector, says NCP president Sharad Pawar

"Under this [Maharashtra State Cooperative] Act, the state government has the right to frame policies and enforce them in the sector," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

The NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday asserted that the Union government cannot interfere in the functioning of the Maharashtra state cooperative sector, speaking out for the first time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to form a separate cooperation ministry and hand the charge to Home Minister Amit Shah.

“All the cooperative societies in the state are governed by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Act. The laws are passed in the state legislative assembly and council. Under this Act, the state government has the right to frame policies and enforce them in the sector,” Pawar said.

“The rules of the central and state governments are very well demarcated. They cannot interfere in each other’s jurisdiction. The centre’s role is restricted to multi-state cooperative banks. I have been coming across reports citing how the creation of a separate cooperation ministry was solely to undermine or regulate state cooperatives. But all these assumptions are baseless,” Pawar added.

While stating that the cooperation ministry was not a new concept and had been in existence, Pawar said, “I was the Union minister for agriculture for ten years in the UPA government. The cooperation department was under the agriculture ministry then.”

Earlier, a section within ruling Congress and NCP ministers in Maharashtra had expressed serious concerns over Shah taking charge of the cooperation ministry. The decision coincided with state BJP president Chandrakant Patil demanding an Enforcement Directorate probe into a dozen cooperative sugar mills.

All the cooperative societies in the state are governed by the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act of 1960 and guidelines from NABARD. The Union government’s role is restricted to only multi-state cooperative societies. In 2002, a multi-state cooperative societies law to regulate the functioning of multi-state cooperatives societies was passed in both the houses of parliament.

Maharashtra has around 2 lakh cooperative societies with an aggregate membership of 5.5 crore people. According to official data, there are 21,000 primary agriculture credit societies and 31 district cooperative banks. Apart from these, there are sugar cooperative factories, milk cooperatives, power looms, urban and rural non-agri credit societies.