Central Zoo Authority nod for transfer of lions to SGNP from Gujarat

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday gave its go-ahead for the transfer of a pair of lions from Gujarat to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali. The SGNP lion safari was started in 1999 but lost popularity over the years.

Currently, there is only one lion in SGNP, known as Jespa, who is 12 years old. Earlier this month, 19-year-old Ravindra, who was the oldest lion in SGNP, died due to old age and prolonged illness.

Forest officials maintained that the primary objective of bringing the pair of lions is to increase the lion population in SGNP by carrying out captive breeding. “Now that official permission has been issued we will be expediting the process of acquiring the lions and we are expecting to acquire them by this month,” said an official.

Before Gujarat, the SGNP had approached the Telangana forest department to obtain two pairs of lions.

However, the plan didn’t work out as the Telangana forest officials wanted lions in exchange of lions from the SGNP.