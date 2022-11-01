scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Central Zoo Authority nod for transfer of lions to SGNP from Gujarat

Currently, there is only one lion in SGNP, known as Jespa, who is 12 years old. Earlier this month, 19-year-old Ravindra, who was the oldest lion in SGNP, died due to old age and prolonged illness.

Before Gujarat, the SGNP had approached the Telangana forest department to obtain two pairs of lions. (File Photo)

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday gave its go-ahead for the transfer of a pair of lions from Gujarat to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali. The SGNP lion safari was started in 1999 but lost popularity over the years.

Currently, there is only one lion in SGNP, known as Jespa, who is 12 years old. Earlier this month, 19-year-old Ravindra, who was the oldest lion in SGNP, died due to old age and prolonged illness.

Forest officials maintained that the primary objective of bringing the pair of lions is to increase the lion population in SGNP by carrying out captive breeding. “Now that official permission has been issued we will be expediting the process of acquiring the lions and we are expecting to acquire them by this month,” said an official.

Before Gujarat, the SGNP had approached the Telangana forest department to obtain two pairs of lions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
More from Mumbai

However, the plan didn’t work out as the Telangana forest officials wanted lions in exchange of lions from the SGNP.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 05:21:20 am
Next Story

Man held for ‘switching’ ATM card; 44 debit, credit cards recovered

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement