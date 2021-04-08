Central teams in Mumbai to assess Covid situation

A Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo Hospital in Mumbai on April 7, 2021. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

High-level, multi-disciplinary health teams from the Centre visited the BKC COVID-19 jumbo centre, H/east ward war room, a few housing societies and vaccination centres in Mumbai to assess the current situation in the city.

The central teams are tasked to collaborate with state and local health authorities on further measures to be taken to contain the Covid 19 pandemic.

The team will be in Mumbai for 2-3 days and work with local authorities and recommend necessary public health interventions after assessing the situation.

“The team appreciated our policy of containment zones, micro-containment zones, surveillance and follow-up of Covid 19 patients,” Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said.

The teams met Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday and suggested measures to improve tracing and microcontainment zones.