Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Maharashtra: Central team arrives to inspect flood-hit areas

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
October 6, 2021 1:10:07 am
NDRF personnel carry out rescue work in flooded Arajkheda village of Latur district in Maharashtra. (PTI/File)

AN INTER-MINISTERIAL team of the Central government reached Raigad on Monday to visit and inspect flood-affected areas of Mahad and Poladpur talukas as well as landslide-affected sites of Taliye, Sakhar Sutarwadi and Kevnale. The team is on a two-day inspection tour to study the flood-affected parts of Raigad district in Mahad and Poladpur taluka.

The team will visit these flood-affected areas of Mahad and Poladpur taluka to ascertain the cause of the landslides and floods and find a solution.

Mahendra Kalyankar, Raigad Collector, gave a detailed presentation to the team on the flood situation, action taken by the district administration after the accident and rehabilitation of the flood and landslide-affected families. The team comprises Abhay Kumar (Director of Union Ministry of Finance), Subhash Chandra (Director, Union Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare) and Ayush Poonia, Assistant Commissioner (Union Rural Development Department).

 

