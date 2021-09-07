Central Railway clears 1.7 lakh cubic metres of garbage from tracks in 2020-21

THE CENTRAL Railway has cleared 1.7 lakh cubic metres of garbage from the tracks in the suburban section during 2020-21. The muck and garbage not only deface the tracks but also clog drainage, leading to waterlogging on tracks during the monsoon.

According to officials, the railways took various measures to maintain a clean environment not only at stations and its surrounding but also the tracks. Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network is one of the largest suburban rail networks in the world, with four corridors of 336 km.

In order to keep the tracks clean, the Central Railway runs Swachhta Rath to collect and clean the muck and garbage on the tracks between CSMT to Kalyan on the mainline and CSMT to Mankhurd on the harbour line.

These trains operate at midnight and the garbage is packed in bags and loaded onto these special trains. These seven trains are used predominantly at the sections where hutments/slums are situated.