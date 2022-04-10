Central Railways to showcase local products at five stations under ‘One Station One Product’ scheme

To make railway stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, and taking a step towards promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local programme, the Central Railway under the Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ at one station in each of its five divisions.

Under the campaign, a stall featuring leather products from Dharavi will be set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway station, which will showcase, promote and sell local leather products.

Similarly, under ‘One Station One Product’ at Kolhapur (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus) station of the Pune Division, Kolhapuri chappals will be promoted. Local Handicrafts of Burhanpur will be kept for sale at Burhanpur station on the Bhusaval Division, Solapuri Chaddar (textiles) will be kept at Solapur Station and at Nagpur station, bamboo products will be promoted.

The scheme of promoting local products under ‘One station One product’ will be put up at the stations, initially for 15 days.

According to the Railways, to provide enhanced livelihood and welfare for local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, and tribal groups, the ‘One Station One Product’ policy was announced this year in the Union budget.

The policy aims to promote a local product from each stop of the Indian Railways by making the railway station of that area a promotional and sales hub for the product. With the similar idea of ‘One District One Product’, the focus of ‘One Station One Product’ will continue to be placed on enabling an ecosystem and providing a stable marketing platform to improve income, local employment, skills and livelihood.

“The ‘One Station One Product’ now acquires further significance and relevance in the context of the pioneering “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” campaign with the aim to strengthen the domestic industries and make India self-reliant. In this initiative, the Railways would provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of the products at the station to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts,” said an official.

The Nagpur Railway Station under the Central Railway was one of the 16 railway stations in the country to first showcase the pilot project for 15 days starting on March 25, which was further extended for another 15 days.