Central Railways restores train services between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Chennai

The Central Railway has decided to restore the services of trains between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Chennai. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination, the officials said. For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Here are the details of the train services restored

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Pune Intercity Daily Services

12127 Intercity Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06.40 hrs daily from 01.12.2021 and arrive Pune at 09.57 hrs same day.

12128 Intercity Express will leave Pune at 17.55 hrs daily from 01.12.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 21.05 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Lonavala and Shivaji Nagar.

Composition: Two AC Chair Car and 12 Second class seating

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chennai Superfast Tri-weekly Services

22157 Superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 22.55 hrs from 01.12.2021 and arrive Chennai Egmore at 22.15 hrs next day.

22158 Superfast will leave Chennai Egmore every Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 06.20 hrs from 04.12.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Khadki, Pune, Daund, Jeur, Kurduvadi, Solapur, Akkalkot, Dudhani, Gangapur Road, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Nalwar, Yadgir, Saidapur, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Kosgi, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Arakkonam(only for 22157) and Perambur(only for 22157).

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 4 Second class seating

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved train No.12127/12128 and 22157 on normal fare will open on 25.11.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.