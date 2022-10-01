Central Railway’s Mumbai Division conducts one-day ticket checking drive, collects Rs 13.62 lakh as fine

The Central Railway’s Mumbai Division conducted one of the single largest special ticket checking drives at 11 stations on September 29 and collected a fine amount of Rs 13.62 lakh.

In this one day ticket checking drive, 241 ticket checking staff were assisted by 56 RPF personnel and monitored by seven officers at 11 suburban stations — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, Badlapur, Titwala, Wadala Road, Vashi and Panvel. During the check, 4,732 cases of irregular or unauthorised travel were detected.

According to the Central Railway, in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel, it regularly conducts intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel. As a part of it, the Mumbai Division had conducted an intensive ticket checking drive.

The railway authority has also appealed to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.