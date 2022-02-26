Central Railway’s mega block on suburb sections tomorrow

THE MUMBAI division of Central Railway will be operating a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

The block will be carried on the slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar.

The Down slow line train services leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted to the down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations.

Similarly , the Up slow train services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT.

Due to the block, the Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving from Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving from CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled, said an official.

Similarly, the Up Transharbour line services from Panvel to Thane from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will be cancelled.

“Suburban train services between Belapur and Kharkopar/ Nerul will run as per schedule during the block period,” said an official.