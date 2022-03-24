Holi rush: 18 additional special trains to run between Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road

The Central Railway will run 18 additional special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sawantwadi Road in Konkan to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Holi holidays.

Here are details on the additional trains:

* Train No 01023 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 10.15 pm from March 25 to April 2 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 10.00 am the next day

* Train No 01024 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11.35 from March 2 to April 3 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 pm on the same day

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper class, 6 general second class including Guard’s Brake Van

Reservation: Bookings for special train No. 01023/01024 on special charges will open on March 23 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers have been advised to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.