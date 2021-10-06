Central Railway writes to Maharashtra govt seeking SOP for issuing tickets to students

As schools and colleges reopened in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Monday, the Central Railway on Tuesday wrote to the Maharashtra government seeking guidelines for issuing tickets and seasonal passes to students who want to travel in local trains.

Also Read | Final I-girder of Mumbai Metro Line 2A launched

In the letter, addressed to the disaster management authority undersecretary, the railways are seeking standard operating procedure (SOP) for issuing journey/season tickets to students travelling by local trains in MMR.

Mumbai Live | Latest news and updates

“The schools and colleges have reopened in MMR from October 4, 2021. Students are approaching UTS counters over Mumbai division requesting journey/ season tickets. At present there are no guidelines for issuing journey/ season tickets to students for travelling in local train over MMR,” the letter stated.

“in view of the above, it is requested to kindly issue guidelines for issuing journey/ season tickets to students willing to travel by local trains in MMR region,” the letted added.

The Mumbai local trains resumed services for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from August 15. As per the guidelines, only those who have completed 14 days after the second dose are permitted to travel with monthly seasonal passes. Single journey tickets are not issued now.