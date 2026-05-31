Central Railway steps up anti-plastic, sustainability drive ahead of World Environment Day

Mumbai Division carried out checks at station vendor stalls to reinforce the ban on single-use plastics and encouraged vendors to switch to biodegradable alternatives (Representative Image)

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Central Railway has intensified its environmental awareness and anti-plastic campaign across stations, workshops and railway divisions, focusing on waste segregation, reduction of single-use plastics and sustainable practices.

The campaign, launched on May 15 across Central Railway’s five divisions, has involved railway staff, passengers, vendors, NGOs and schoolchildren through seminars, workshops, street plays, awareness rallies and inspections at railway premises.

“Central Railway remains committed to sustainable infrastructure reforms and appeals to passengers to actively support efforts to keep railway premises free of single-use plastics,” said Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

As part of the initiative, Mumbai Division carried out checks at station vendor stalls to reinforce the ban on single-use plastics and encouraged vendors to switch to biodegradable alternatives. Public announcement systems at stations were also used to advise commuters to carry reusable water bottles instead of purchasing packaged water bottles.