Central Railway steps up anti-plastic, sustainability drive ahead of World Environment Day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Central Railway has intensified its environmental awareness and anti-plastic campaign across stations, workshops and railway divisions, focusing on waste segregation, reduction of single-use plastics and sustainable practices.
The campaign, launched on May 15 across Central Railway’s five divisions, has involved railway staff, passengers, vendors, NGOs and schoolchildren through seminars, workshops, street plays, awareness rallies and inspections at railway premises.
“Central Railway remains committed to sustainable infrastructure reforms and appeals to passengers to actively support efforts to keep railway premises free of single-use plastics,” said Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.
As part of the initiative, Mumbai Division carried out checks at station vendor stalls to reinforce the ban on single-use plastics and encouraged vendors to switch to biodegradable alternatives. Public announcement systems at stations were also used to advise commuters to carry reusable water bottles instead of purchasing packaged water bottles.
A major focus of the campaign has been the use of Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines (PBCMs) installed at stations to promote proper disposal and recycling of plastic waste. At Nashik Road station, passengers were urged to use the crushing machines, while a new PBCM was inaugurated at the Solapur coaching depot.
The railway administration also organised awareness drives through cultural programmes and street plays at stations including Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pandharpur, Kalaburagi and Shegaon. Several programmes highlighted issues such as pollution, water conservation, tree plantation and waste management.
A unique aspect of the campaign was a seminar at Matunga on reducing microplastic pollution from flexible packaging waste. Employees were trained to partially cut liquid pouches such as milk and oil packets in a manner that keeps the cut portion attached to the packet, preventing small plastic fragments from entering the environment.
Environmental awareness sessions were also held for schoolchildren in Mumbai Division, while Pune Division organised drawing competitions and awareness campaigns in collaboration with NGOs. At workshops and depots, railway officials conducted water quality inspections, serviced RO water purifiers and cleaned water refilling points to encourage reduced dependence on disposable plastic bottles.
Campaign activities were conducted across Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions along with railway workshops at Matunga, Sanpada and Nashik Road.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram