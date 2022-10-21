Central Railway to resume toy train service on Neral-Matheran route from October 22

THE MUCH-AWAITED Neral-Matheran toy train service is set to resume on October 22, the Central Railway said on Thursday. The services will be available twice from both Neral and Matheran and vice-versa.

The toy train services will be available from Neral at 8:50 am and 2:20 pm, which will reach Matheran at 11:30 am and 5 pm. The services from the Matheran side will depart at 2:45 pm and 4:40 pm and will reach Neral at 5:30 pm and 7 pm every day.

Earlier this month, a Central Railway official announced that the upgradation of the 21-km railway track between Neral and Matheran for toy train services has been completed.

The service between Neral and Matheran was suspended in 2019 after heavy rainfall caused damage at 20 locations and washed away tracks at several places. Matheran, a popular hill station, is just a few hours away from Mumbai. Thousands from Mumbai and Pune visit the hill station especially during weekends or for short holidays.

The Central Railway along with resuming the toy train services has also revised the existing shuttle service between Aman Lodge-Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle timings.

According to the revised timetable, the service will start at 9.03 am from Aman Lodge and the last service will be available at 6:03 pm comprising six services operating at an interval of 60 minutes. Similarly, the shuttle service from Matheran will be available from 8:38 am and the last service will be at 5:38 pm. All shuttle services will run with three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, two second-class coaches and luggage vans, the Central Railway said.