Central Railway to issue platform tickets at selected stations from today

The Central Railway (CR) administration has decided to restart issuing platform tickets in its Mumbai division from Friday.

Officials said the rates of platform tickets would, however, be increased to Rs 50 per ticket from Rs 10 of the pre-pandemic times.

The tickets would be available only at selected stations – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar and Panvel. An official said that to avoid crowding, the ticket rates have been increased till further notice.

“After the second wave of Covid-19, the issuance of platform tickets was stopped. However, now demands have been raised and hence, the decision has been taken,” said the official. While platform tickets will be issued on CR’s Mumbai division, the Western Railway is yet to decide on the same.