Central Railway to introduce 2 new services on Trans-Harbour line today

A senior official from CR said the two trains will be catering to railway employees who work at Sanpada carshed that undertakes maintenance of local trains and other essential workers. (Representational) A senior official from CR said the two trains will be catering to railway employees who work at Sanpada carshed that undertakes maintenance of local trains and other essential workers. (Representational)

Central Railway (CR) will introduce two local trains on the Trans-Harbour line from Monday. It will be in addition to the 350 suburban services that run only on the mainline and Harbour line.

The two locals, which will run between Vashi and Thane, will provide the connectivity to essential workers living on the Trans-Harbour line. The two specials will leave Thane for Vashi at 6.20 am and 7.30 am, respectively, while those heading towards Thane will leave Vashi at 4.30 pm and 5.10 pm. The services will halt at Rabale, Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Sanpada stations. Until now, there were no trains on the Trans-Harbour line.

A senior official from CR said the two trains will be catering to railway employees who work at Sanpada carshed that undertakes maintenance of local trains and other essential workers. The two trains have taken the total services on CR to 352.

Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO for CR, said, “The trains are only for workers identified as essential staff by the state government. Others are requested not to rush to the stations.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.