Central Railway cracks down on ticketless travellers, collects fine of Rs 143.37 crores in April-August 2022

In order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users, the Central Railway cracked down on ticketless and irregular travellers through intensive ticket checking across all divisions.

The Central Railway’s ticket checking team generated a record ticket checking revenue of Rs 143.37crore for the period April to August 2022.

During the month of August, the Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs 17.16 crore through 2.92 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, including unbooked luggage.

A total of 21.19 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 9.94 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year, thereby showing an increase of 114.21 per cent.

The revenue collected from such ticketless and irregular travel registered Rs 143.37 crore for the period April to August 2022 as against revenue of Rs 57.80 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 148.02 per cent.

As part of the digitization drive, the ticket checking staff are being provided with hand-held terminals to check tickets and are being encouraged to use the same.

A total of 1,372 hand-held terminals are now being used by the ticket checking staff over the Central Railway.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has appealed to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience.