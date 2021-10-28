Central Railway stops issuing daily Mumbai local train tickets

A day after the state government issued an order allowing only fully-vaccinated people to board local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by availing only monthly, quarterly and half-yearly passes, the Railways may stop issuing the daily local train tickets.

An internal notification from Railways is yet to be released in this regard. The Central Railway on Wednesday stopped issuing daily single and return journey tickets completely, the Western Railway was issuing daily tickets in absence of the internal notification following the state government order.

Earlier, the state had allowed workers under essential services and government personnel to travel in trains irrespective of their vaccination status and they were allowed to buy daily single or return journey tickets.

Commuters other than the essential service workers, even though being fully vaccinated and completing 14 days after the second dose, were not allowed to buy daily tickets. The railway passenger association, however, is demanding daily tickets be issued to the fully vaccinated according to the government guidelines.