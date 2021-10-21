Central Railway recovered Rs 71 crore as fine from ticketless travellers in 6 months

IN THE last six months, the Central Railway (CR) has recovered Rs 71.25 crore as fine by catching 12.47 lakh ticketless travellers on its Mumbai suburban and non-suburban trains.

The CR has also detected and penalized 25,610 persons for not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

According to the officials, from April 1 to September 30, 2021, a total of 12.47 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected in suburban and non-suburban trains (long distance trains) trains and an amount of Rs.71.25 crore was realized as penalty.

The official claimed that this is highest in terms of revenue among all zonal railways.

On the Mumbai suburban section, the railway caught 3,20,199 ticketless travellers and recovered Rs 11.79 crore as fine.

From April 17, 2021 to September 30, 2021, the special teams of ticket-checking personnel detected and penalized a total of 25,610 cases of non-compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

A total of 20,570 cases of passengers not wearing masks/face covers and 5,040 cases of people not allowed to travel as per Covid-19 guidelines were detected and an amount of Rs 34.74 lakh and Rs 25.20 lakh respectively were realized as fine.

“The Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all norms mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, central railway CPRO.