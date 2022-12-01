Central Railway records ‘best ever’ freight loading between April and November

Central Railway’s Freight Loading of 50.93 million tonne from April to November 2022 was the “best ever” loading, said railway officials Thursday. It saw an increase of 6.46 per cent over the 47.84 million tonne during the same period in 2021.

Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKMs) increased by 9.3 % in the month of November 2022 as compared to November 2021. In terms of freight revenue, Central Railway achieved a 12.83 per cent increase — from Rs 674.16 crore in November 2021 to Rs 760.63 crore in November 2022.

As many as 82 rakes of automobiles were loaded by Central Railway in November 2022 as compared to 55 rakes in November 2021. Meanwhile, 702 rakes of containers were loaded in November 2022 as compared to 675 rakes of containers in November 2021.

As many as 117 rakes of iron and steel were loaded in November 2022 as compared to 95 rakes in November 2021. About 200 rakes of petroleum products were loaded in November 2022 as compared to 176 rakes loaded in November 2021 and 127 rakes of fertilizers were loaded in November 2022 as compared to 104 rakes during the corresponding month last year.

The Nagpur Division loaded 53 rakes of iron ore from Balharshah in November 2022 as compared to none in November 2021 while 38 rakes of imported coal were loaded by the Mumbai Division in November 2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway, said although they achieved the “best ever” loading, the Central Railway has plans to increase the target.