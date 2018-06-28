Central Railway plans to remove garbage from tracks during mega block

Railway keymen, incharge of detecting track defects, want shorter ‘beat length’ Railway keymen, incharge of detecting track defects, want shorter ‘beat length’

THE Central Railway (CR) plans to remove garbage on railway tracks during the mega block on Sunday. On a trial basis, the CR had removed garbage from tracks near Govandi station on the Harbour Line. The CR runs muck special trains during the night block hours to remove garbage along the tracks. “We plan to utilise additional machines and engage the required workforce to remove garbage thrown on the tracks. The garbage is thrown by residents staying along the tracks. It will be an initiative to keep the premises clean,” a senior railway official said.

The drive would first be carried out on the Harbour Line and then on the other lines. The CR is also counselling residents, who stay along the tracks, and asking them to stop throwing garbage on the tracks. “We had conducted a week-long drive for hutment residents and schools along the tracks. The drive was for people staying between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sandhurst Road. We plan to continue it,” said an official.

