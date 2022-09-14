Central Railway offers EV charging facilities at nine railway stations in Mumbai division

In a bid to promote initiatives that will help reduce carbon emissions, the Central Railway (CR) has set up electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at nine important railway stations in Mumbai division, officials said. The charging facilities have been provided at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Byculla, Parel, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Kalyan and Panvel.

According to the Central Railway, the new facilities will function 24×7 and will augment the charging infrastructure at key locations. The charging facility through the Non-Fare Revenue Scheme also brings in additional income to the Central Railway, it said.

The new EV charging facilities provide affordable, efficient and reliable charging points, encouraging the use of electric vehicles while promoting initiatives for a cleaner environment, the railway said. This is the latest among the Indian Railways’ green initiatives after 100% electrification, reduction in energy consumption and meeting energy demands through renewable resources like solar and wind energy, the Central Railway added.