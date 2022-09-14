scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Central Railway offers EV charging facilities at nine railway stations in Mumbai division

The new facilities will function 24x7 and will augment the charging infrastructure at key locations, while providing affordable and reliable charging points, the Central Railway said.  

Charging station at a railway station. (Express)

In a bid to promote initiatives that will help reduce carbon emissions, the Central Railway (CR) has set up electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at nine important railway stations in Mumbai division, officials said. The charging facilities have been provided at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Byculla, Parel, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Kalyan and Panvel.

According to the Central Railway, the new facilities will function 24×7 and will augment the charging infrastructure at key locations. The charging facility through the Non-Fare Revenue Scheme also brings in additional income to the Central Railway, it said.

More from Mumbai

The new EV charging facilities provide affordable, efficient and reliable charging points, encouraging the use of electric vehicles while promoting initiatives for a cleaner environment, the railway said. This is the latest among the Indian Railways’ green initiatives after 100% electrification, reduction in energy consumption and meeting energy demands through renewable resources like solar and wind energy, the Central Railway added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:22:45 pm
Next Story

Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar shares photo with Ranveer Singh: ‘Your passion and energy are unmatchable’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement