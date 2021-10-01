Central Railway loads 5.44 million tonnes freight in September, highest ever in 1 month

The Central Railway (CR) has loaded 5.44 million tonnes of freight in September 2021, which is the highest ever in a single month. There has been an increase of 35.6 per cent more loading of freight in the first two quarters of 2012-22 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to CR officials, from April to September 2021, the CR has loaded 34.85 million tonnes of goods as against 25.71 million tonnes of goods in the same period the previous year.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, said, “Freight transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and environment friendly option available for customers and the CR is exploring all possible ways to increase revenue. Despite monsoon, team CR put in their best and captured new traffic to boost freight loading performance.”