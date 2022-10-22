scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Central Railway hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 till Oct-end

This has been done to curb excessive rush of passengers observed at certain stations amid the festive Diwali season

This is a temporary measure. (Representational/File)

The Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai Division has increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from Rs 10 from Friday. The increased price will remain in effect till the end of October.

This has been done to curb excessive rush of passengers observed at certain stations amid the festive Diwali season.

The CR Public Relation Office said the increased fare will be enforced only at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus -CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- LTT and Panvel Railway stations. This is a temporary measure.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:36:02 am
