Central Railway earns Rs.443.35 crore from scrap disposal

The Central Railway has earned Rs. 443.35 crore for the financial year 2021-22 up to February this year by selling scrap, officials have said. This is Rs 106.57 crore more than the earnings for the corresponding period of last year, which is an increase of 31.65 per cent. The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.336.78 crore.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Central Railway’s General Manager, said the sale of scrap is not only helping in generating revenue but also keeping its premises clean. Lahoti said the Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations under the railways.

As a part of the “Zero Scrap Mission”, the sale of scrap is being undertaken in all the fives divisions and various depots of the Central Railway.

“The Central Railway has launched “Zero Scrap Mission” to ensure each division, workshop and shed in Central Railway is free from scrap materials. These scrap materials include scrap rails, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc,” said an official.