Central Railway looks to widen Dadar platform 5, decongest platform 4 through double discharge

The Central Railway is looking to widen platform 5 at the Dadar station in a bid to provide commuters with a double discharge facility so that they can alight at both platform 4 and platform 5.

When Kalyan-bound fast local trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) reach Dadar, commuters at present can alight only at platform 4 as there is a metal fencing between the track and platform 5. The railway also plans to remove the fencing enabling the double discharge of passengers.

The railway hopes that the move would help decongest platform 4, where several long-distance trains also halt when local train arrivals are not scheduled, said a CR official.

The CR has begun a study on all aspects that are to be taken care of. Platform 5 currently has a staircase leading to the foot-overbridge, a few stalls and other amenities. The officers are in the process of gauging whether these should be removed or could be shifted, informed the official.

The plan is part of the CR’s platform decongestion project being implemented in major stations like Thane, Kalyan and Dadar. Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajnish Kumar Goyal had earlier informed that his office was planning to shift some of the stalls and offices so that more space can be made available on platforms in these crowded stations.

The Dadar station has six platforms at present and it sees a daily footfall of over 5 lakh. It provides connectivity between Central Railway and Western Railway and acts as a terminal for long-distance trains. Platforms 1 and 2 are island platforms for slow local trains going towards Kalyan, Badlapur or Tiwala.