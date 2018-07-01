Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
Central Railway commissions ten passenger amenities

On Saturday the Central Railway (CR) commissioned seven escalators and three lifts, the highest on a single day.

| Mumbai | Published: July 1, 2018 3:36:27 am
The Central Railway (CR) on Saturday commissioned 10 passenger amenities, highest ever, in a single day.

“Seven escalators and three lifts were commissioned on Saturday. Between April and June this year, 25 escalators were commissioned, while nine lifts were built. They are built at stations, including Ghatkopar, Mulund, Ambernath and Asangaon stations,” a senior Central Railway official said.

