scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Central Railway collects Rs 193.62 crore as penalty in last seven months

The CR collected a total revenue (penalty) of Rs 193.62 crore (an increase of 107.54 per cent) between April and October this year, against Rs 93.29 crore registered during the same period in 2021. 

Mumbai Central Railway has collected a total revenue (penalty) of Rs 193.62 crore between April to October 2022. (file)

The Central Railway (CR) in the last seven months — between April and October 2022 — has witnessed 29.03 lakh cases (an increase of 79.46 per cent) of ticketless or irregular travel, including unbooked luggage being carried, against 16.16 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year.

More from Mumbai

The CR collected a total revenue (penalty) of Rs 193.62 crore (an increase of 107.54 per cent) between April and October this year, against Rs 93.29 crore registered during the same period in 2021.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 12:17:29 am
Next Story

Fed delivers big rate hike, signals possible smaller increases ahead

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement