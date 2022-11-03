Central Railway collects Rs 193.62 crore as penalty in last seven months

The Central Railway (CR) in the last seven months — between April and October 2022 — has witnessed 29.03 lakh cases (an increase of 79.46 per cent) of ticketless or irregular travel, including unbooked luggage being carried, against 16.16 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year.

The CR collected a total revenue (penalty) of Rs 193.62 crore (an increase of 107.54 per cent) between April and October this year, against Rs 93.29 crore registered during the same period in 2021.