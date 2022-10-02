Central Railway collects Rs 13.62L in fine in mega ticket checking drive

entral Railway’s Mumbai Division conducted one of the largest ticket checking drives at 11 stations on September 29. In this one-day checking drive, 241 ticket checking staff were assisted by 56 RPF personnel and monitored by officers at 11 suburban stations — CSMT, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, Badlapur, Titwala, Wadala Road, Vashi and Panvel.

During the check, 4,732 cases of irregular or unauthorised travel were detected and an amount of Rs.13. 62 lakh was collected as penalty.