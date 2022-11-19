Central Railway to save 900 hrs of block time during 27-hr Carnac Bridge dismantling block in Mumbai

Central Railway (CR) will carry out work equivalent to about 900 hours in the shadow block during the 27 hours of block due to the dismantling of the Carnac bridge. The shadow block work will be carried out in no train zone —between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla on main line and CSMT and Vadala Road on harbour line.

The work will be carried out on multiple lines in the CSMT-Byculla section and on the CSMT-Vadala Road section, according to the CR office.

The 27-hour block will be operated on all six lines, the seventh line and the yard between CSMT and Masjid from 11 pm Saturday to 2 am on Monday.

Taking full advantage of this block, shadow blocks will be operated which will enable the Railways to save about 900 hours of future block period (505 hours of engineering, 235 hours of Over Head Electric and 160 hours of signal and telecommunication).

Simultaneously, about 2,000 workers will carry out maintenance work on this section in the shadow blocks. Six tower wagons and 10 vehicles of engineering machinery will be used.

Track renewal of 2.4 km, manual deep screening of 1 km, replacement of 300 casual sleepers and other works like plain track tamping, turnout tamping, switch replacement, manual lifting of turnouts and tracks etc replacement of signals, location boxes, track wires, jumpers, point machine rodding and cable meggering will be carried out in the shadow block. As much as 5,000 cubic metre of muck will be removed through a muck special consisting of 23 BRNs (flat wagon) and two Electric Multiple Unit (EMUs).

To ensure that passengers are not inconvenienced due to the block, the Mumbai Division has also set up helpdesks at CSMT, Byculla, Dadar, Thane, Wadala Road and Panvel stations. These help desks are manned by ticket checking staff aided by the RPF. Extra reservation/cancellation counters are being opened at important stations and additional ATVM facilitators have been pressed into service for the benefit of passengers.

Besides continuous announcements regarding short origination, termination, rescheduling of mail and express trains and information on suburban trains are being made. Information about the block and its repercussions are being widely circulated through bulk messages and through official social media handles of the Central Railway on Twitter, Facebook, Koo and Instagram, said the CR office.