Central Railway announces 14-hour infrastructure block on Thane-Diva stretch

During the block period, trains will run on the UP and Down slow lines between Diva and Thane instead of the fast lines.

The Central Railway will be operating a 14-hour infrastructure block on the Down fast line between Thane and Diva stations on Sunday to carry out a cut and connection of the old redundant slow line with the existing fast lines and commission the crossovers in connection with the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines.

The block will be operated for 14 hours on the Down fast line (towards Kasarat Karjat from CSMT) from 1:20 am to 3:20 pm on January 23.

According to the officials, due to the block, the train running pattern will change and Kalyan-bound mail/express trains will not halt at Thane station during the block and an hour before the start of the block.

The trains will be diverted on the Down slow line between Mulund and Kalyan.

“Thane passengers are permitted to board their respective trains from Dadar and Kalyan stations. Konkan-bound Down mail express trains will halt and run via platform number 7 at Thane,” said an official.