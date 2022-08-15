Central Railway announces 10 more AC local trains

August 15, 2022 9:07:58 pm
The Central Railway of Mumbai division on Monday announced 10 more air conditioned (AC) local train services on its main line between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane Badlapur, and Kalyan. These will be run by replacing the existing non-AC locals.
Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said, “We are soon going to run 10 more AC local trains on CSMT-Thane,Kalyan and Badlapur route. The response to AC services has been overwhelming with passenger number rising by six times.”
According to the officials, the decision was taken in view of the sharp rise in the number of passengers since May 5 when the Ministry of Railways slashed prices of tickets of AC local trains by almost 50 per cent. While four services will run on Thane- CSMT-Thane (2 UP, 2 Down), four will run on Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur (2 UP, 2 Down), and two on Kalyan-CSMT -Kalyan (1UP, 1 Down). Currently, a total of 56 AC train services run on the Central Railway.
The Central Railway runs 1,810 local train services on the Mumbai suburban network and caters to over 40 lakh passengers daily.
