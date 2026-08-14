Central Railway to regularise 5 special trains from August 15: Check routes and stops

Central Railway latest update:Central Railway will regularise five special trains from Saturday, August 15, making them regular passenger services. The move is aimed at improving passenger experience and streamline train operations.
According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, the trains will operate on the Solapur-Daund, Solapur-Kalaburagi, Daund-Kalaburagi and Badnera-Nashik Road routes. “These services will now operate as regular trains with new train numbers with effect from 15.08.2026, enhancing passenger convenience and streamlining operations,” he said.
Here are the new train numbers, timings, frequency and stops
Solapur-Daund-Solapur Daily Passenger
Special trains 01461/01462 will now run as regular trains 71434/71433. Train 71434 will depart from Solapur at 10:00 am and reach Daund at 4:25 pm, while train 71433 will leave Daund at 5:05 pm and arrive in Solapur at 11:35 pm. The service will run daily with 10 DEMU coaches and will halt at Mohol, Madha, Kurduwadi, Kem, Jeur, Kettur and Bhigwan.
Solapur-Kalaburagi-Solapur Daily Passenger
Special trains 01465/01466 will now run as regular trains 71435/71436. Train 71435 will depart from Solapur at 3:10 pm and reach Kalaburagi at 5:25 pm, while train 71436 will leave Kalaburagi at 8:40 pm and arrive in Solapur at 11:20 pm. The service will run daily with 10 DEMU coaches and will halt at Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Dudhani and Ganagapur Road.
Special trains 01421/01422 will now run as regular trains 51301/51302 on the Daund-Kalaburagi-Daund route. The trains will operate five days a week, except Sunday and Thursday. Train 51301 will depart from Daund at 5:00 am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and reach Kalaburagi at 11:20 am, while train 51302 will leave Kalaburagi at 4:10 pm on the same days and arrive in Daund at 10:20 pm. The trains will have 10 General Second Class coaches and 2 Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.
Daund-Kalaburagi-Daund Fast Passenger on Sunday and Thursday
Special trains 01425/01426 will now run as regular trains 51303/51304 on the Daund-Kalaburagi-Daund route. These trains will operate twice a week, on Sunday and Thursday. Train 51303 will depart from Daund at 5:00 am and reach Kalaburagi at 11:20 am, while train 51304 will leave Kalaburagi at 8:30 pm and arrive in Daund at 2:30 am the next day. Both services, along with trains 51301/51302, will halt at Bhigwan, Kettur, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Tikekarwadi, Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Boroti, Dudhani and Ganagapur Road.
Special trains 01211/01212 will now run as regular trains 61130/61129 on the Badnera-Nashik Road route. The service will operate daily. Train 61130 will depart from Badnera at 10:05 am and reach Nashik Road at 7:40 pm on the same day, while train 61129 will leave Nashik Road at 9:15 pm and arrive at Badnera at 5:35 am the next day.
The 12-car MEMU service will halt at Murtizapur, Borgaon, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Kajgaon, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Lasalgaon and Niphad.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
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Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
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Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
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Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More