Central Railway to regularise 5 special trains from August 15: Check routes and stops

Central Railway latest update: Central Railway will regularise five special trains from Saturday, August 15, making them regular passenger services. The move is aimed at improving passenger experience and streamline train operations.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, the trains will operate on the Solapur-Daund, Solapur-Kalaburagi, Daund-Kalaburagi and Badnera-Nashik Road routes. “These services will now operate as regular trains with new train numbers with effect from 15.08.2026, enhancing passenger convenience and streamlining operations,” he said.

Here are the new train numbers, timings, frequency and stops

Solapur-Daund-Solapur Daily Passenger

Special trains 01461/01462 will now run as regular trains 71434/71433. Train 71434 will depart from Solapur at 10:00 am and reach Daund at 4:25 pm, while train 71433 will leave Daund at 5:05 pm and arrive in Solapur at 11:35 pm. The service will run daily with 10 DEMU coaches and will halt at Mohol, Madha, Kurduwadi, Kem, Jeur, Kettur and Bhigwan.