Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath 2026: 418 special trains from Mumbai announced, check routes and dates

Central Railway special trains 2026: As the festive season approaches, Central Railway (CR) has announced 418 special train services to manage the expected rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath 2026. These trains will connect Mumbai and other cities with several destinations across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, these special trains will include services from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Pune, Hadapsar and Nagpur, among other stations.

Central Railway will run daily special trains between CSMT Mumbai and Gorakhpur, with a total of 64 services.

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Train 01079 will leave CSMT at 10:30 pm daily from October 16 to November 16, 2026, reaching Gorakhpur at 10 am on the third day.

The return train 01080 will leave Gorakhpur at 2:30 pm daily from October 18 to November 18, 2026, reaching CSMT at 12:40 am on the third day.

The trains will halt at major stations including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

Mumbai-Chennai AC special trains

A total of 12 weekly AC special services will operate between CSMT Mumbai and Chennai Beach. Train number 01015 will leave CSMT at 12:35 am every Wednesday from October 14 to November 18, 2026. The return train 01016 will leave Chennai Beach at 4 am every Thursday from October 15 to November 19, 2026.

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The service will halt at stations including Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Kadapa, Renigunta, Arakkonam and Perambur.

Mumbai-Bengaluru AC special trains

Central Railway will also operate 14 weekly AC special services between CSMT Mumbai and SMVT Bengaluru. Train number 01013 will run every Saturday from October 10 to November 21, 2026, while train number 01014 will run from Bengaluru to Mumbai every Sunday from October 11 to November 22, 2026.

The trains will cover important stations such as Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, Dharwad, Hubballi, Davangere and Tumakuru.

Mumbai-Latur special trains

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Latur will also get additional services. Central Railway will run 26 bi-weekly special services between CSMT and Latur from October 13 to November 24, 2026. Train 01105 will leave CSMT every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:35 am, while 01106 will leave Latur at 4:30 pm on the same days.

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Mumbai-Nagpur special trains

A total of 12 weekly superfast special services will run between CSMT and Nagpur. Train 02139 will leave CSMT every Saturday from October 17 to November 21, 2026. The return train 02140 will leave Nagpur every Sunday from October 18 to November 22, 2026.

Major halts include Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Mumbai-Kolhapur special trains

Central Railway will operate 12 weekly special services between CSMT Mumbai and Kolhapur. The service will run every Thursday from October 15 to November 19, 2026.

The trains will halt at Pune, Jejuri, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj and Hatkanangle, among other stations.

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LTT-Mau and LTT-Banaras special trains

Passengers travelling towards Uttar Pradesh will also get more options. The zonal railway will run 24 bi-weekly services between LTT and Mau. Train 01123 will operate from LTT every Friday and Sunday, while the return train 01124 will operate from Mau every Sunday and Tuesday.

There will also be 24 bi-weekly special services between LTT and Banaras. Train 01051 will leave LTT every Wednesday and Thursday, while 01052 will operate from Banaras every Thursday and Friday.

These trains will cover stations such as Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi.

LTT-Gorakhpur daily special trains

Central Railway will run another 64 daily special services between Hadapsar and Gorakhpur. Train 01415 will leave Hadapsar at 7:05 am daily from October 16 to November 16, 2026. The return train 01416 will leave Gorakhpur at 5:30 pm daily from October 17 to November 17, 2026.

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The service will halt at Ahilyanagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur and Basti, among others.

Mumbai-Kerala and Mumbai-Goa special trains

Central Railway will also run 12 weekly special services between LTT and Thiruvananthapuram North. The trains will cover major destinations along the Konkan and Kerala routes, including Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Mangalore, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Varkala.

Another 14 weekly special services will operate between LTT and Madgaon, providing additional travel options towards Goa.

Pune, Hadapsar and Nagpur special trains

Additional festival services will also operate on several routes from Pune and Hadapsar. These include:

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Pune-New Amravati-Pune: 12 weekly AC special services

Hadapsar-Ghazipur City-Hadapsar: 24 bi-weekly services

Nagpur-Hadapsar-Nagpur: 26 bi-weekly services

Nagpur-Hadapsar-Nagpur: 14 weekly services

Kolhapur-Kalaburagi-Kolhapur: 64 services, running five days a week except Friday

When will booking start?

According to the Central Railway, the booking dates are different for different special trains. The bookings for several trains will open on September 27, 2026, while bookings for the remaining services will open on September 28, 2026.

The tickets can be booked through computerized reservation centres and the IRCTC website. Passengers travelling in unreserved coaches can use the UTS system, while tickets can also be booked through the RailOne app.