The one where Central Perk comes to Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
More than two decades after its final episode aired, FRIENDS continues to attract devoted fans across generations. Now, Mumbai audiences have the opportunity to step inside the world of the iconic sitcom.
Come June 19, the FRIENDS experience – an immersive exhibition launched in the city in collaboration with District by Zomato – is set to the public at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. Slated to remain on display till July 12, 2026, the exhibition features the beloved show’s most recognisable settings alongside original memorabilia, costumes, scripts, early set designs and props.
For the visitors, the experience begins by selecting their favourite character amongst the show’s six leads including Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe. Once decided, the visitors receive a themed wristband inspired by their chosen characters, following which the fans walk into the world of FRIENDS, recreated through carefully picked installations celebrating memorable moments throughout the sitcom’s 10 season run.
The exhibition brings to life the show’s most iconic locations. Complete with its distinctive purple walls, the set recreates Monica’s apartment alongside Joey and Chandler’s apartment, featuring the iconic recliners, Hugsy, and dartboard, which were witness to several iconic moments. A further walk through the exhibition recreated the famous staircase from the much loved ‘Pivot’ scene allowing fans the chance to revisit one of the show’s most quoted moments.
Casting light on some of the sitcom’s most memorable storyline, a dedicated display features all 18 pages – front and back – of Rachel’s famous letter to Ross while another exhibit offers glimpse into the iconic ‘Rachel from FRIENDS’ hairstyle donned by Jennifer Aniston and other fashion trends that went on to influence popular culture far beyond the show’s original run. Visitors can also pose with Joey’s famous outfit from the episode in which he wore all of Chandler’s clothes.
Among other exhibits on display is a relationship chart tracing the friendships, romances and connections that unfolded over the course of the series, offering a visual snapshot of the show’s many storylines.
Amidst exhibits and location sets, displays stacked with signed scripts, costumes worn by the cast, production artwork and behind the scenes material line hallways of the venue, offering a glimpse into the making of the successful comedy series.
Further, interactive installations and photo opportunities sprawl across the venue allowing visitors to engage with the sitcom’s best known moments. Amongst the photo booths include a model recreating a pose of Joey’s famous outfit from the episode in which he wore all of Chandler’s clothes.
The experience comes to an end with full scale recreation of Central Perk, the coffee shop that served as the backdrop for countless conversations throughout the series. Replete with its signature couch, decor and themed photo opportunities, it serves as the exhibition’s final stop. On display till July 12, the exhibition promises to offer Mumbai’s FRIENDS fans nostalgic trip through the much loved TV show.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram