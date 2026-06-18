The one where Central Perk comes to Mumbai

More than two decades after its final episode aired, FRIENDS continues to attract devoted fans across generations. Now, Mumbai audiences have the opportunity to step inside the world of the iconic sitcom.

Come June 19, the FRIENDS experience – an immersive exhibition launched in the city in collaboration with District by Zomato – is set to the public at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. Slated to remain on display till July 12, 2026, the exhibition features the beloved show’s most recognisable settings alongside original memorabilia, costumes, scripts, early set designs and props.

Visitors pose on the iconic orange couch at the FRIENDS exhibition in Mumbai, with a fountain-inspired backdrop recreating the show’s opening scene. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Visitors pose on the iconic orange couch at the FRIENDS exhibition in Mumbai, with a fountain-inspired backdrop recreating the show’s opening scene. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

For the visitors, the experience begins by selecting their favourite character amongst the show’s six leads including Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe. Once decided, the visitors receive a themed wristband inspired by their chosen characters, following which the fans walk into the world of FRIENDS, recreated through carefully picked installations celebrating memorable moments throughout the sitcom’s 10 season run.