Treatment meted out to Central investigating agencies in Maharashtra is objectionable, says Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday that central investigating agencies were being “ill treated” by MAharashtra state government.

“The central agencies are investigating cases based on evidences. The ill-treatment by state government towards central agencies is questionable,” he added.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s remarks came in the wake of reports of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating cruise drug bust case, was allegedly under the surveillance of Mumbai police.

Addressing mediapersons, Fadnavis targeted the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), equating the police firing on farmers’ protest in Maval in 2011 to Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

“At Jalianwala Bagh, the police had fired after orders from the British Governor. Similarly, Maval police firing was done at the behest of then ruling Congress-NCP leaders,” he added.

Refuting NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s charge that the Union government was misusing central agencies against political rivals, Fadnavis said, “Former home minister Anil Deshmukh was subjected to CBI and ED investigation after court orders.”

Instead of questioning the central agencies, Pawar should be worried as they have exposed “unethical deals worth Rs 1,000 crore” through raids, he said.

“I am not questioning the ability of Sharad Pawar. He is certainly a big leader. He had been CM for four terms. But each of his term was short-lived to two to two-and-half years. He could not complete any term for five years due to the political circumstances of that time such as in-house politics etc.”