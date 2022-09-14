scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Central GST evasion: Mumbai firm booked for availing Input Tax Credit on bogus invoices

The CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate booked the firm, M/s Laxmi Metal and Co, for availing ITC worth Rs 8.41 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 45.22 crore. A partner of the company was also arrested.

According to the officers, the firm, M/s Laxmi Metal and Co, availed ITC worth Rs 8.41 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 45.22 crore.

Officers with the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bhiwandi Commissionerate in the Mumbai zone have booked a company for fraudulently availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) on bogus invoices. A partner of the company was also arrested Tuesday.

According to the officers, the firm, M/s Laxmi Metal and Co, availed ITC worth Rs 8.41 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 45.22 crore.

“Based on material evidence gathered during investigation we found out that the firm has been dealing in ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap trading. They have fraudulently availed ITC amounting to Rs. 8.41 crore on the basis of fake /ineligible invoices of Rs 45.22 crore issued by non- existent/ fake/non- genuine firms, who were issuing invoices to the said firm without movement of any goods,” said Sumit Kumar, commissioner of CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate, Mumbai zone.

A partner of the firm was arrested under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017 for contravention of Section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017. He was produced before a magistrate court and sent to judicial custody till September 24.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against the tax fraudsters and fake ITC networks. So far, CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate has arrested 18 persons in the last one year.

More from Mumbai

“We are using data analysis and network analysis tools to identify and trace the potential fraudsters. CGST officers will intensify this drive against the tax evaders in the coming days,” Kumar said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:06:04 pm
Next Story

Unearthing a Maya civilization that ‘punched above its weight’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

The film is an affront to the acting talents of Alia Bhatt
Brahmastra

The film is an affront to the acting talents of Alia Bhatt

Sonia Gandhi: Bonds of social harmony stretched for electoral gains

Sonia Gandhi: Bonds of social harmony stretched for electoral gains

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
No local support, may suspend Agnipath rallies: Army to Punjab

No local support, may suspend Agnipath rallies: Army to Punjab

Succession, Squid Game, White Lotus — in capitalism, everyone loses
Opinion

Succession, Squid Game, White Lotus — in capitalism, everyone loses

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on HDI: Improving access to quality education
Opinion

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on HDI: Improving access to quality education

Premium
Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement