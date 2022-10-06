Central govt issues notification for appointment of 6 judicial officers as Bombay HC judges

The Centre Thursday issued a notification for appointment of six judicial officers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The names include Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi and Vrushali Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit in its meeting held on September 7 had approved a proposal for their elevation.

The notification issued through the Law and Justice Department stated that as per powers conferred under clause 1 of the Article 224 of the Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six judicial officers to be Additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The high court is currently functioning with 61 judges, 43 permanent judges and 18 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad high court, is 94. Once the six judicial officers take oath of the judgeship, the total strength of the high court is likely to go up to 67.

While the SC Collegium had recommended names of two advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as judges of the high court, the central government is yet to clear their names.

The Supreme Court collegium had also recommended the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of the Bombay high court, as a judge at the apex court. It had also recommended Justice Prasanna B Varale of the Bombay high court as Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court. Justice Datta and Varale’s elevation will take place after the Central government clears their appointments and issues notifications for the same.