scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Central govt issues notification for appointment of 6 judicial officers as Bombay HC judges

The high court is currently functioning with 61 judges, 43 permanent judges and 18 additional judges.

The sanctioned strength of the Bombay high court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad high court, is 94. (File photo)

The Centre Thursday issued a notification for appointment of six judicial officers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The names include Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi and Vrushali Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit in its meeting held on September 7 had approved a proposal for their elevation.

The notification issued through the Law and Justice Department stated that as per powers conferred under clause 1 of the Article 224 of the Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six judicial officers to be Additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

The high court is currently functioning with 61 judges, 43 permanent judges and 18 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad high court, is 94. Once the six judicial officers take oath of the judgeship, the total strength of the high court is likely to go up to 67.

While the SC Collegium had recommended names of two advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as judges of the high court, the central government is yet to clear their names.

More from Mumbai

The Supreme Court collegium had also recommended the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of the Bombay high court, as a judge at the apex court. It had also recommended Justice Prasanna B Varale of the Bombay high court as Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court. Justice Datta and Varale’s elevation will take place after the Central government clears their appointments and issues notifications for the same.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:33:16 pm
Next Story

UN body rejects debate on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in blow to West

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement