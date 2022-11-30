Central govt approves appointment of 2 advocates as additional HC judges

The central government on Tuesday issued a notification for the appointment of advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as additional judges of the Bombay High Court. As per the Constitutional provisions, the two advocates have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court, Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju has tweeted. The sanctioned strength of the High Court, which is currently functioning with 64 judges — 40 permanent judges and 24 additional judges — is 94, the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court with 160 judges. With the two new additional judges to be sworn in on Wednesday (November 30), the High Court will have a strength of 66 judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of these two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court in a meeting held on September 12 this year. The apex court on September 26 also recommended the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

On October 6, the Centre issued a notification for the appointment of six judicial officers including Sanjay Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Khobragade, Mahendra Chandwani, Abhay Waghwase, Ravindra Joshi and Vrushali Joshi as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, and they were sworn in as the judges on October 7.

Justice Datta’s elevation will take place after the central government clears the appointment, and issues a notification for the same. It has, however, not been issued even after over two months from the collegium’s recommendation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Collegium on September 28 recommended the name of Justice Prasanna B Varale of the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and the central government issued a notification clearing the appointment on October 11. Justice Varale took over the mantle of the Karnataka High Court on October 15.