Central and Western Railways to resume 100 percent operation on Mumbai division

The Central Railway and Western Railway will resume 100 percent suburban services operations for commuters on the Mumbai division from October 28.

“Keeping in consideration the increased flow of commuters in local trains, it has been decided that, from October 28, Central and Western Railways will run suburban services to pre-Covid level i.e. 100% on Mumbai division of CR and WR,” a joint press release issued stated.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown from March 2020, train services were stopped completely. Later from June 2020, railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the State Government and approved by the Ministry of Railways. The category of commuters who were allowed to travel in suburban trains was subsequently increased by the government in August 2021 and further in recent weeks.

Presently, CR and WR are running 1702 and 1304 suburban services on the Mumbai division which is 95.70% of its total suburban services.

From October 28, Central and Western Railways will run suburban services to the pre-Covid level on the Mumbai division i.e. 100% services viz. 1774 on Central Railway and 1367 on Western Railway.