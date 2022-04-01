Central and Western Railway register record sale in scrap this year, surpass targets

THE CENTRAL Railway generated highest-ever revenue of Rs 530.34 crore from sale of scrap in the financial year 2021-2022. The amount is Rs 138.91 crore more than the earnings of corresponding period from last year and is an increase of 35.48 per cent. The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.391.43 crore.

According to the “Zero Scrap Mission”, sale of scrap is being undertaken on all divisions and various depots of the Indian Railways.

With the recent sale the Central Railway has surpassed the target of Rs 400 crore set for FY 2021-22 from scar sale. The official said, the scrap materials include scrap rails, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway also sold scrap worth Rs 511.70 crore during similar period. It also surpassed its annual scrap sale target of Rs 390 crore by a margin of 31.2 per cent.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central and Western Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped the Railways in generating revenue but has also helped to keep the railway premises clean and environment friendly.