Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Cement concrete road contracts: Aaditya Thackeray writes to BMC chief

In his letter to Chahal, Aaditya asked 10 questions on the CC road contracts which are being criticised owing to cost escalation and alleged cartelisation by contractors.

Aaditya Thackeray
Cement concrete road contracts: Aaditya Thackeray writes to BMC chief
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, raising questions over the civic body’s mega 397-km Cement Concrete (CC) road contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore.

While demanding that the tender should be scraped, Aaditya also raised environmental concerns over the project saying that if all roads in Mumbai are concretised then the island city too can turn into Joshimath. In his letter to Chahal, Aaditya asked 10 questions on the CC road contracts which are being criticised owing to cost escalation and alleged cartelisation by contractors.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 03:12 IST
