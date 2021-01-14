Celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe granted bail in drugs case

Celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for alleged possession of 11 grams of cocaine, was granted bail by a special court earlier this week.

Godambe was arrested in Andheri on December 9 along with another accused. The NCB said that the drugs were recovered from both of them.

“The fact that 11 grams of cocaine of non-commercial quantity was recovered from him. Merely the punishment for the offence being up to a period of 10 years cannot be grounds to refuse bail,” the court said.

Godambe in his bail plea had submitted that he has no criminal antecedents and has been falsely implicated. The NCB had opposed the plea stating that the investigation in the case is still in progress. The court said the material investigation in the case was completed on the day of arrest itself and NCB had not shown why Godambe’s detention in jail was necessary for the ongoing probe.

The court said that conditions, including regular attendance before NCB, can be imposed to ensure the accused does not flee. Bail was granted on Tuesday on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 30,000.