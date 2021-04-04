Celebrity car designer Dilip Chhabria move high court, seek workshop desealing, independent probe

Dilip Chhabria, along with his sister, approached the Bombay High Court on Saturday seeking an independent inquiry into allegations against him while claiming that his workshop has been illegally sealed by the Crime Intelligence Unit(Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Celebrity car designer Dilip Chhabria, along with his sister, approached the Bombay High Court on Saturday seeking an independent inquiry into allegations against him while claiming that his workshop has been illegally sealed by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police. Chhabria also sought strict action against the investigating officers and others belonging to CIU.

In a petition filed before the HC, he claimed that the police had illegally seized his workshop in Andheri, without following due process of law.

The petition alleged that he has been falsely implicated and the individual, based on whose police complaint the FIR was lodged against Chhabria on charges including cheating, was himself involved in a family dispute. It further claimed that while they have cooperated with the probe, due to the sealing of the workshop, many lost their livelihood. Seeking desealing of the workshop, the accused said that many cars lying there would be damaged.

During the hearing, Justice S S Shinde sought to know about the Act under which the workshop was sealed by the police. The court will hear the plea on Monday.



Meanwhile, Chhabria was granted bail a case filed against him before the metropolitan magistrate’s court. He continues to remain in jail in other cases.