Celebrating Mumbai’s spirit and return to normalcy with Sahas ko Salam

It seems apt that the entertainment industry tried to send out an emphatic message about returning to its regular ways, after the scares and insecurities experienced during the second Covid-19 wave, with a grand promotional event for a new web show with the Gateway of India as the backdrop.

On Wednesday evening, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video organised a show called ‘Sahas Ko Salam’ at the historic venue in the run-up to the release of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on September 9. Apart from making it clear that the entertainment industry is now eager to embrace normalcy, the event was a celebration of Mumbai’s spirit.

Sahas Ko Salam is a tribute to frontline warriors, who have shown “exemplary courage” in the face of “insurmountable odds”. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional medical drama that unfolds against the backdrop of the terror attacks in 2008 in Mumbai. This is created by Nikkhil Advani, who has also directed the show along with Nikhil Gonsalves.

Advani’s team started working on the show two years ago. Being “a Mumbaikar”, the 50-year-old had grown up hearing “about the city’s resilience and spirit constantly”. He, however, wanted to “talk about those who are at war every single day” like the ones who work in hospitals.

The series is an account of events that unfold in the emergency room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff there as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai while dealing with a terror attack.

To lend their support to the event, where the show’s trailer was launched, the cast and the production team were present. The actors who were present included Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. Even though there have been a few media interactions this month, this was the first major promotional event held after the restrictions were eased recently.

The event also put the spotlight on medical officer Urmila Patil, Anjali Kulthe, who was a nurse at ante-natal care ward of Cama Hospital at the time of 26/11 attack, Dattaram Sahdev Karanje, who worked for the city’s waste management, and Bhaskar Kadam, police inspector at main control room. It also roped in Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Protocol, who extolled the courage of the city, its key workers and officials.

Some things, however, have changed even though the glamourous appearance of talents and drama on stage during a promotional event remain intact. The visitors at the venue mostly wore masks while the main guests removed it while taking photographs. Those fully vaccinated were allowed to go inside the venue, others had to take an on-the-spot RT-PCR test. But going by the mood after the event, when guests mingled with those present, it is apparent that the entertainment industry will be rolling out more of such events.