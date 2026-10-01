‘Until Gyanesh Kumar resigns’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata ‘morcha’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club in CSMT. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Ahead of their “Jail Bharo Andolan” from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke declared on Thursday that their movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would also spread to Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other cities.

Abhijeet Dipke and fellow CJP leaders, including Saurav Das, held a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 1, demanding criminal action against Gyanesh Kumar.

The trigger for CJP’s Mumbai protest on Friday against the Election Commission is an Express investigation which exposed an internal rift within the poll body over SIR voter deletions.

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Dipke also appealed to political parties to join the agitation, but declared: “CJP will not be a part of INDIA bloc protests.”