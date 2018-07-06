CDR scam: Court grants bail to main accused

Saurabh Sahu, the main accused in the CDR scam, was granted bail by a sessions court in Thane on Thursday. (Representational Image) Saurabh Sahu, the main accused in the CDR scam, was granted bail by a sessions court in Thane on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A sessions court in Thane granted bail to Saurabh Sahu, the main accused in the CDR scam, on Thursday. While the Thane police is yet to make any headway in ascertaining his alleged role in the scam, the court granted bail to Sahu, restricting him from leaving the state until the chargesheet is filed.

According to Sahu’s lawyer Subhash Hulyalkar, his client was being implicated in a case that did not exist. “I presented before the Honourable court that the invasion of privacy has not even been reported by those whose data was stolen. The police have filed the case here, and they don’t have grounds for that. Plus, there’s no connection between my client and the case, except for the statements made by the accused arrested earlier,” he said.

The court granted bail to Sahu, even as the Thane police opposed it, saying their investigation might get hampered. “He managed to wipe off his data, as he was absconding for many days. Even now, he is not co-operating and is unwilling to give us access to details,” Nitin Thakre, the investigating officer, told the court.

“Sahu’s name appeared at the beginning of our investigation. As of the multiple accused we have arrested, who were supplying CDRs illegally, only two had direct access. The others were all following a trail, in which the money was pushed forward and someone else was procuring the CDRs. We realised that a huge chunk of the money was in turn going to Sahu, who was known to be a bigwig, someone who could get anyone’s CDR,” said a senior officer, privy to the investigation.

Sahu, who has been previously arrested by the Delhi Police and the Mumbai Police for similar crimes, has been evading lock-ups, sources said. “He has managed to stay away from the crime trail. Whatever data he had, he wiped it clean from his laptop and mobile phone,” said an officer. “We have interrogated him but he isn’t co-operating. He hasn’t accepted a single charge and even denies knowledge about any of the co-accused,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Hulyalkar added: “As there is nothing connecting my client to the case, the police are needlessly dragging him into it. The two statements they had put up in the court are all third party complainants. If their CDRs were even stolen, they were not misused and they had no idea that their details were obtained until the police told them. This cannot be used to build a case.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App